'AITA for thinking my BF crossed a line by reporting a client who sent me a flirty text?' UPDATED

2 Days later, the client calls me asking to get on a call with their global team and HR because a formal complaint had been lodged against this guy. Turns out my boyfriend took screenshots of my phone (without my knowledge) and lodged a complaint to the client! I could not believe how much this had blown out of proportion.

When I confronted him about this, he said that he knew I wouldn’t take any action, and thought taking matters into his hands is the only way. He also said I was too naive to give my number in the first place.