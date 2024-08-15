'AITA for throwing away a growing up gift my dad's wife gave me?'

To explain why I did this, here's some background. When I was 10, my mom died. She had an allergic reaction while we were out for a celebratory dinner for my dad, and she died on the way to the hospital. My mom was the glue that held us together.

My dad and I were never very close before she died. Six weeks later, my dad had already met his wife, and they boxed up all of my mom's things—clothes, jewelry, photos of her, her phone, keys, anything that was just hers—and took them to the dump. I never got anything, and neither did any of her family.