'My mom complains a lot and now I want to throw away her Mother's Day cake, AITA?'

I’m starting to be upset about this, considering my mom screams a lot and has many episodes, considering she has severe anger issues, where she claims no one cares about her or is willing to try and do anything for her. I put a lot of effort and stress into this cake as it’s one of my love languages, and it’s one of my passions. Would it be wrong if I threw the cake away?

WitchBalls says:

Remind her it's there. Offer her a slice. Maybe make some tea or coffee to go with, sit down with her. Don't just toss it. That's passive aggressive pouting. You don't know what else is on her mind. Maybe she's feeling fat. Maybe she's distracted and forgot.