'My mom complains a lot and now I want to throw away her Mother's Day cake, AITA?'

Brynnleil writes:
I, 17F, made my mom a cake for Mother’s Day. I know that a dessert is not necessarily the best gift for someone, but as a wannabe baker and a broke teenager, I thought that making her a personalized cake would be a thoughtful option.
I spent around $30 max on the cake and decorations that I bought for it, and spent both Saturday and Sunday working on making the cake. My mother knew I was having a bit of trouble with the cake, and it wasn’t necessarily going as planned, considering I was already having a stressful week beforehand and wasn’t getting much sleep at night.
She also knew that there were a lot of complications with the cake. For example, my stand mixer had broken in the process, which, as a baker, was very heartbreaking, and I ended up not having enough ingredients and had to go back to the store to retrieve more during the process.
I ended up giving the cake to my mom on Sunday morning, to which she thanked me, and I set it out on the bar for the rest of the day. We ended up going out to eat with my grandparents and spent time away from the house for the day, so I understood completely when her mind wasn’t on the cake at all when we got home. I put it in the fridge since it has cream cheese frosting, which can easily go bad.
It’s now been four days since I gave my mom her cake. Cream cheese frosting can usually stay good for 3 to 5 days, but I’m starting to get a bit frustrated. I noticed yesterday that the cake was pushed into the back of the fridge by itself and hasn’t been touched since I placed it there. I almost wondered if she just didn’t like it, but then realized that was impossible since she hasn’t even tried it, and I’ve never tried red velvet cake before.
I’m starting to be upset about this, considering my mom screams a lot and has many episodes, considering she has severe anger issues, where she claims no one cares about her or is willing to try and do anything for her. I put a lot of effort and stress into this cake as it’s one of my love languages, and it’s one of my passions. Would it be wrong if I threw the cake away?
WitchBalls says:
Remind her it's there. Offer her a slice. Maybe make some tea or coffee to go with, sit down with her. Don't just toss it. That's passive aggressive pouting. You don't know what else is on her mind. Maybe she's feeling fat. Maybe she's distracted and forgot.
Just be nice about it and ask in a sweet way if she'd like some. If she says no, don't push it and ask if you can give it to your friends, and then let it go. It's not worth it. Yes, YWBTA if you just threw it out.
Severe_Chicken213 says:
I personally wouldn’t eat a cake with cream cheese frosting that had been left out at room temperature for a whole day. Four hours max is the standard food safety guideline for temperature sensitive foods.
Maybe there’s a particular reason she doesn’t want to eat it, or maybe she’s just genuinely forgotten about it. Talk to her about it. You’d be an asshole if you threw it out without saying anything. That’s petty and childish behavior.
Aggressive_Photo5411 says:
I will not give a judgement because it is obvious that you are heartbroken and understandably so. Throwing out the cake will only get you in trouble. Please don’t do that.
Playful-Mastodon9251 says:
I'm old, and forget things. Please remind her and maybe offer her a slice. Please don't assume malice when it could be other things.