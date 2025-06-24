Someecards Logo
'AITA for tipping 83 cents?' 'She SLAPPED the card down.'

Taylor Brown
Jun 24, 2025 | 12:57 P.M. ET

"AITA for tipping 83 cents?"

I went out to dinner with my wife last night. When the bill came I gave the waitress my card. She came back shortly after looking upset. She slapped the card down on the table and said "declined." I thought her tone and brevity was rude. I took out a different card from my wallet and handed it to her.

While I was putting the first card in my wallet she didn't move. I looked at her and said "You okay?" She said "If I go back and try to run this are you still going to be sitting here when I get back?"

I asked her if she thought her tone was appropriate for speaking to customers. She said "you're only a customer if you pay." I asked to speak to her manager. She left with the card. My wife said maybe the waitress had encountered scammers before and was anxious about it.

I said being rude and being cautious are two different things. The waitress returned with my card and the slip to fill out. She said "This one worked. I'm sorry." I thanked her and took the booklet. Our bill was $91.17. I wrote in 83¢ as the tip and $92 as the total. I handed it back to her and started to get up to leave.

She said "you're really not going to tip me?" I said "no, you were rude to me." She said "I have to tip out the bartender and the busboy. I just paid money to serve you." I said "Well, in the future you shouldn't be so rude."

My wife thinks I was an AH to the waitress and should have given her ten bucks at least, because it was an honest misunderstanding. I would have given her $28.83 if she wasn't rude to me, but I don't want to pay to be insulted.

Was I the ahole? For the record I called my bank and the card was flagged for fraud because of a pending $1 change that is often associated with fraud attempts. I resolved it.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

said:

I NEVER approach a guest with a declined card with rudeness or hostility. We have a lot of foreigners come in and those are the cards that most often decline, sometimes it’s a safety on the banks end and sometimes it’s just our machine.

I always say something along the lines of “I’m so sorry my reader is having a hard time with this card do you have another one I can try?” Sometimes it’s as simple as them answering a safety alert text and running it again, sometimes I try a different POS and it works fine, but I would never handle it the way your server did. NTA OP she was rude and hostile af.

said:

Servers have control over one thing during a meal: They cannot control food quality, timely delivery (for the most part), or available menu selections. Servers control their manners. This server failed.

said:

NTA. Former server here, and I wouldn't have even left the 83 cents.

said:

NTA As a service person, the one thing you always handle with delicacy is a declined card. It's embarrassing to everyone.

said:

NTA. She called you a criminal for literally no reason. She also never brought the manager over. Here is a tip for all servers, the tip is based on your service, actions and quality you provide.

Stop expecting it to be 20+% and doing a half a-- job. It's not the customers fault you decided to choose an industry where your wage is tied to tips.

said:

I was hosting a business lunch. 6 of us drinks and all. Gave my business AMEX. The server came back and said, "I had a phone call." Went back, and she explained that the card was declined. Gave her a personal card, and she got the 50% tip. Laughed thanked her, and she said no problem.

said:

NTA and I would take it one step further, call the restaurant, tell them what happened, say that you asked to speak with a manager and she did not bring a manager to you.

So you want to let the manager know about her treatment of you so that this doesn't happen to other customers and potentially ruin their business reputation.

Sources: Reddit
