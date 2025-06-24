'AITA for tipping 83 cents?' 'She SLAPPED the card down.'

I said being rude and being cautious are two different things. The waitress returned with my card and the slip to fill out. She said "This one worked. I'm sorry." I thanked her and took the booklet. Our bill was $91.17. I wrote in 83¢ as the tip and $92 as the total. I handed it back to her and started to get up to leave.

She said "you're really not going to tip me?" I said "no, you were rude to me." She said "I have to tip out the bartender and the busboy. I just paid money to serve you." I said "Well, in the future you shouldn't be so rude."