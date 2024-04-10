'AITA for tipping my barista $100?' 'I inadvertently made things worse for myself.'

Here's the deal: a couple of weeks ago, I won a small but significant amount of money from a bet. It wasn't life-changing, but it was definitely more than I'd ever won before, so I was feeling pretty generous. The next morning, I went to my usual coffee shop, and when my favorite barista handed me my coffee with her always-cheerful smile, I decided on a whim to tip her $100. She's always going above and beyond, knows my order by heart, and her sunny disposition brightens my day. I thought it would be a nice way to pay forward some of my good luck.