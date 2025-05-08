'AITA for treating my shorter friend differently?' 'We haven't talked since.'

You're not less masculine when you're walking with a taller girl. You don't have to view it as a competition. I'm not trying to intimidate you. I really don't get why some guys think height is the most important thing.

I'm more of a "people pleaser," so I usually compromise my own comfort to make people feel better. With that being said, the second time we went out together, I started to slouch when standing next to him to make myself voluntarily shorter relative to him. Surprisingly, this made a big change in his behavior. He started to laugh a lot more, his humor was a lot better, and he was overall more confident.