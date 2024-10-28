'AITA for tricking my SIL into stealing our baby name?' UPDATED

One minute she pretended like she didn’t care while we were talking about it at family gatherings, the next she was volunteering to throw the baby shower (I gave a firm no to that.) We both assumed the behavior was because of their fertility issues and didn’t think too much of it. But the strangest thing she did was almost demand to know what we were naming our daughter before we announced it.

She asked us constantly after our gender reveal and got visibly annoyed when we just laughed her off and said it was a secret. We couldn’t understand why the hell she cared so much as she was not expecting at this time. Regardless, we didn’t share the name with anyone.