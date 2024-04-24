'Adults only' woman asked to apologize for rejecting neighbor's daughter. AITA?

"AITA for turning away my new neighbour and her child?"

Klutzy_Hedgehog_1516

I (26F) just moved into a new, small apartment block two weeks ago. Been busy setting up the place, furniture, all of it. The afternoon I moved in, one of my neighbours came up to the steps (each apartment has a little front area, and mine faces the carpark).

She introduced herself, single mom with a 4 year old daughter and gave me a small succulent to say welcome. I was very appreciative, said thank you and we spoke for a few minutes.

I work three days from home, and am usually home in the evening after work and at night. This neighbour has started showing up a lot, can generally hear her approaching with her daughter and they'll show up with a painting, or something the daughter has made to give to me.