'AITA for turning my husband down in the bedroom after he told me it makes him insecure?' UPDATED

Physical intimacy is a crucial ingredient in a healthy relationship, but you have to be truly synced up with your partner for it to be healthy.

In a popular post on the AITAH subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for turning down her husband even though it hurt his feelings. She wrote"

"AITAH for turning down s*x with my husband?"

I (28f) have been married to my husband (38m) for six years. We have five boys aged 3-14 (our 3 oldest are from his first marriage) and each of us own our own business. Our lives are busy, needless to say. Recently my husband has expressed he does not feel loved or desired by me as I do not initiate s*x.