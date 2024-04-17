'AITA for unintentionally "announcing" my pregnancy at my friend's wedding?'

"AITA for 'announcing' my pregnancy at a wedding?"

The title is shocking so please read the post before reaching your judgement. This happened at the end of last year. My husband and I became pregnant with our first last June. By this point we had already been invited to the wedding of a couple of friends, 'Jack' and 'Jill'.

They were both friends with my husband at university, and I became close with them. They both knew of our pregnancy, and were very happy for us.

The wedding was in early December. By this point I was nearing 6 months pregnant. Jack and Jill reached out just before the wedding to say that they were going to make sure that I was as comfortable as possible, and that the staff would be on hand for whatever I could need. Basically, it wasn't a surprise that I was pregnant at all.