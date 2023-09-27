Bride uninvites half her family to her Catholic wedding, 'I was speechless.' AITA?

She started ranting about the 70s and my mum had to almost physically pull her inside. It's worth noting that her husband, her other sister, her husband and their kids were all there (all adults), but not one of them said anything to shut her up. In fact they were actively excusing her by saying things like "She's just had too much to drink." And my other aunt even asked me again why I'd converted in quite a harsh voice.

I didn't answer but I did say that if they felt so strongly about it then they can just not come to the wedding. My dad managed to change the conversation at that point (again with a joke, bless him), and the subject didn't come up again).