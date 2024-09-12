'AITA for uninviting my brother from my wedding after he made my bridal shower about himself?'

"AITA for uninviting my brother from my wedding?"

I (29F) am getting married in a few months, and I’ve been working hard to make it a special day for everyone involved. My brother (31M) has always been very active in local politics, which has led to some heated family debates. He’s currently running for a local office, and while I support his ambitions, his constant political talk has been a source of tension in our family.

Last week, during my bridal shower, my brother took it upon himself to make a surprise announcement. In the middle of the event, he gave an impromptu speech about his political campaign, complete with campaign slogans and a request for donations. The atmosphere immediately shifted from celebratory to uncomfortable. Guests were visibly confused and annoyed, and some even left early.