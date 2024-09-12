'AITA for uninviting my brother from my wedding after he made my bridal shower about himself?'

I (29F) am getting married in a few months, and I’ve been working hard to make it a special day for everyone involved. My brother (31M) has always been very active in local politics, which has led to some heated family debates. He’s currently running for a local office, and while I support his ambitions, his constant political talk has been a source of tension in our family.
Last week, during my bridal shower, my brother took it upon himself to make a surprise announcement. In the middle of the event, he gave an impromptu speech about his political campaign, complete with campaign slogans and a request for donations. The atmosphere immediately shifted from celebratory to uncomfortable. Guests were visibly confused and annoyed, and some even left early.
After the event, I told my brother that his stunt was inappropriate and that I couldn’t have him turning my wedding into a political platform. I explained that I wanted the day to be about love and celebration, not political agendas. I asked him to either keep politics out of the wedding or to not attend. My brother is furious, claiming that I’m trying to “suppress his voice” and that I’m being unreasonable.
Our parents are also upset, saying that I’m being unfair and should accommodate his campaign because it’s important to him. I’m feeling conflicted because I don’t want to create a rift in the family, but I also don’t want my wedding to become a political event. AITA for uninviting my brother from my wedding after his political announcement at my bridal shower?
KateCapella wrote:
NTA. There is a time and a place for most things, but your bridal shower was not the place for this. Disappointed that your parents weren't on your side for this. If you REALLY want to re-invite your brother to your wedding, I would do the following:
Tell him that if he does ANY sort of political campaigning, he will be thrown out, and you are NOT kidding around. If he does, get security to throw him out. Warn your parents about this so that they know the deal.
jimboroughs wrote:
NTA at all, it's your special day, not his networking event to spread his political campaign and make people leave. If they really want to be so upset about it then they can stay home and miss the big day.
IllUmpire_4711 wrote:
YNTA - look, brides can become bridezillas but you are not asking for anything crazy, it’s supposed to be your day and he is clearly making this about himself, especially if he blows up over such a minor request.
You’re not telling him he can’t answer people when they ask him how it’s going, you’re telling him your wedding is not an appropriate place for a political rally (is your brother Trump by the way?? 🤣). If he wants to make it about himself you’re fine with telling him to go do it somewhere else.
KateNotEdwina wrote:
Uninvite your parents as well. Unless they see reason of course. Btw your brothers an idiot. He can pack it in for one day and let the day be about you - not him. He can start campaigning again the day after.
Someone mentioned security for the day - that’s a good idea or make a plan with your bridal party/in laws/good friends/the dj/ band/ wedding organiser that the moment he starts getting political turn off the mic - start the music and just drown him out!
the_greek_italian wrote:
"My brother is furious, claiming that I’m trying to “suppress his voice” and that I’m being unreasonable. Our parents are also upset, saying that I’m being unfair and should accommodate his campaign because it’s important to him."
He has any other day and time to promote his political campaign. A wedding, no matter whose it is, is not that time. Your parents really need to stop and think for a moment, too. You were definitely right to uninvite your brother. If he can pull a huge stunt like this at your bridal shower, he would definitely do something at the wedding.
NoSummer1345 wrote:
NTA but your brother and parents are!
Also your brother must be a Tr-mp supporter if he thinks being asked to shut up for ONE FREAKING DAY is suppression.
Ducky818 wrote:
NTA.
You're having a wedding, not a campaign rally. He can't behave appropriately for a WEDDING, then he shouldn't attend. Your brother is rude for turning your event into something for him. Family is complicit for approving and not trying to stop him.
Logical_read9153 wrote:
NTA. You have given him a choice. Given the state of everything it's very reasonable to want to keep politics out of events right now. Hope you have a wonderful wedding. May the sun shine bright for you.
ZombieMovieLover wrote:
NTA. The fact that he is so upset about it means he most definitely had something in mind for your wedding. If he can't control himself for one day, then he definitely shouldn't be there. That he would even do that at a private family event would make me not want to vote for him.
CandleSea4961 wrote:
NTA. He has an agenda, and it will bulldoze over your day as he did with the bridal shower. You do not have to accommodate his campaign. He needs to respect voters and guests alike and know boundaries if he is to survive in the political atmosphere. He probably lost potential votes with that stunt- that is what your parents need to understand. He sounds off his rocker.
Vhcadet wrote:
NTA he can campaign on his own time at his own events and I would seriously consider making sure if Brother is no longer invited having someone keep an eye on your parents so they don't try anything either. A wedding is hopefully a once in a lifetime event and it is not about your brother.