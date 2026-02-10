"AITA for uninviting my cousin from my wedding?"

For the story, call me Ellie (32F). My cousin is Melanie (36F). When I got engaged, Melanie, who is a hairstylist, was thrilled. She kept insisting she wanted to do my hair and all of my bridesmaids’ hair. I was hesitant at first because mixing family and vendor roles can get messy, but she kept saying she really wanted it to be my wedding gift.

So I said yes… and asked her to be a bridesmaid too. She bought the dress, and everything seemed fine. A few months later, she flew into town to party with friends and told me that while she was in town, she’d swing by and do a trial run of my hair. She never showed. Later, she told me not to worry; she’d practice the weekend of the wedding.