Bride uninvites fiancé’s 'work wife' from wedding, hears her say, 'you could always marry me instead.' AITA?

I felt like I was going crazy, like maybe I was seeing something that wasn’t there, but… how would anyone be okay hearing that from someone so close to their fiancé?

The last straw came toward the end of the night. Lily had had a few drinks, and she came up to me, asking if I was “really okay” with how close they were. She said something like, “I mean, I can’t imagine him with anyone else.”

It felt like a knife to my chest. I wanted to scream, but instead, I just walked away. Later, I told my fiancé I didn’t want her at our wedding, that it was too painful to have someone there who clearly saw herself as part of our relationship.