'AITA for unplugging my neighbours' Xmas lights from my house?' UPDATED

Last year, my neighbour asked if he could use my outlet to plug one side of his lights. I didn’t know and said, “let me ask my wife” she does all the lighting. I didn’t hear back from my wife (maybe I forgot to ask), but they had rejigged our lights to plug in theirs. We decided to just let it slide…Christmas spirit and all.

They do have an outlet at the front of their house. They’d need to use an extension cord to run lights to the other side… essentially you need a cord to run under your door mat. This is how we’ve done it.

—— So now, this year, without asking, they plugged their lights in.

We rejigged our lights to use all the outlets and left their Christmas lights (just the ones on the right side of the house) unplugged and dangling. So, thought I’d get the opinion here.