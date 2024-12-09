'AITA for unplugging my neighbours' Xmas lights from my house?' UPDATED

Last year, my neighbour asked if he could use my outlet to plug one side of his lights. I didn’t know and said, “let me ask my wife” she does all the lighting. I didn’t hear back from my wife (maybe I forgot to ask), but they had rejigged our lights to plug in theirs. We decided to just let it slide…Christmas spirit and all.
They do have an outlet at the front of their house. They’d need to use an extension cord to run lights to the other side… essentially you need a cord to run under your door mat. This is how we’ve done it.
—— So now, this year, without asking, they plugged their lights in.
We rejigged our lights to use all the outlets and left their Christmas lights (just the ones on the right side of the house) unplugged and dangling. So, thought I’d get the opinion here.
NTA. Unless they also want to pay to offset your electric bill keeping the festive lights going is on them to figure out.
NTA. They are moochers. Lights are money (yes I'm seeing the power plant where the Griswolds live going into emergency overdrive.) if they say something tell them it doesn't work for you this year. (dont use the word sorry.)
if they try it again, cut the light string where they cross onto your property. (okay. I'd want to do that. I dont know that I would.)
Just to add to this, unplug the lights BEFORE cutting the wires so you don't trip the breaker or risk electrocuting yourself. Most people treating this would think of this, but there's always someone...
Back when people had land lines, I had box on the outside my my house, you could actually plug a phone in and use your phone outside. One day I get a call from ATT about some calls to porn sites, that totaled over a $1000, I asked what time these calls were made, it was always in the afternoon.
I said both my husband and I work during the day, so we didn’t make them, the only one home during the day is the dog and I don’t think he was using the phone. We caught the neighbor opening the box and plugging his phone in, he was also used our hose at night to fill his swimming pool.
He had to pay the charges and spent sometime in jail. we put locks on the box and the outside faucet. I was outside one day the wife , came up to me, I hope you are happy, my husband is in jail , we owe $1500 to the city for water and att for the phone charges. I just said you do the crime, you do the time, then we sold our house.
Honestly, NTA. They really just plugged their stuff in without even asking this year? I get that it's the holiday season, but like, basic respect for your neighbor’s space and outlets, right? It’s cool to help out, but they should’ve asked before using your outlet again. You’re just protecting your own electrical rights here 😂
Thank you all for the great community. I appreciate the support. The neighbours ended up wiring their own extension cord in the end. No conversation or confrontation needed. I really liked @lethalghost ‘s idea to gift them an extension cord. Thank you!!