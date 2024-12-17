'AITA for upsetting my best friend's wife?'

They, of course, talked daily. He would give her updates as to what we had seen and done. Upon our return she questioned what he had told her during their daily phone calls. Even asked " Are you sure there were no girls over at your place?"

During our trip, I had company over, as planned, and my friend excused himself. When the party was over, I texted him "clear" to let him know my company had left. He was not even in the house when my company visited.

Fast forward 2 months. She gets an opportunity to go through my friends phone and finds the text message I sent during our trip and questions him. He tells her I'm an adult and he was not included in my activities.