'AITA for upsetting my wife so she’ll clean more? When I told my coworkers they judged me.' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for upsetting my wife so she’ll clean more?"

Okay so I know the title makes it sound bad, but hear me out. I (28M) have been married to my wife Lindsey (25F) for two years, we’ve been together for 7. Our marriage is great. Despite us both being busy with work, we still make time to go on dates and be intimate with each other whenever we can. I work in engineering and Lindsey is an RN, so I pay for most of the bills and utilities.

We “split the bills” but I pay for majority of the costs because I make more. Lindsey usually fully covers grocery costs and the wifi which isn’t much because it’s just the two of us. I feel that since I make and spend more money, Lindsey should make up for that in housework.