'AITA for using a phone filter meant for colourblind people? My boyfriend thinks it's offensive.'

Using an accessibility setting isn't rude or dismissive of those who need to use them. If anything, the more people that use them, the more likely companies are to add more accessibility options to more products, so win win.

(It's not like there's only one colourblind filter available in the whole wide world and has to be shared by all the mobile phones and you're hogging it LOL)

No partner has the right to tell you what you're 'allowed' to do.