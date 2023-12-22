"AITA for using money for my family's Christmas presents on a trip for myself instead?"

I am a single guy with a pretty decent job. I hope to have a family some day but for right now I'm just dating and saving money. For the last few years I've been using my Christmas bonus to buy my parents, siblings, and siblings cool Christmas gifts.

I am lucky enough to be earning much more than I need and I have an excellent nest egg going for when I'm ready. My parents and my siblings aren't there. My folks were immigrants and while they own their home and, as far as I know, are debt free, they do not have a huge retirement account. My older brother and sister each decided independently to start their families while they were quite young in my opinion.