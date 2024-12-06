'AITA for telling my mother she needs to get consent to style or mess with my hair?'

That's when she admits that she tells the hairdresser to cut our hair shorter on purpose because she likes our short hair. My sister and I were both livid, and I told her that we were both old enough to ask for a simple trim. Since then my mom has offered to plait my hair after I wash it, and I have politely declined the offer, yet she keeps asking me in particular if she could brush my hair, and I still say no.

But she is still asking, and at this point I'm getting really sick of her requests despite me saying no, so the next time she asked me about her brushing my hair I say "no I don't consent to that" my mom gets upset that I used that kind of language against her.