"AITA for video-calling my sister's fiancé while she was actively cheating on him?"

Prior to this, my sister and I have had a fantastic relationship, we've shared a house every week since we were born, grown up together, become best friends, helped each other out, but when this situation came up something in me just snapped, I threw her under the bus with out hesitation. My father may have been a scumbag to my mother, but all our parents co-parented us very well over all with minimal issue (or atleast they hid it from us really well otherwise).

Now I've had time to calm down, I think maybe I did take it too far by video calling him, and can see how that would be rather cruel of me to subject them to that. Our dad, my mother and her fiance have tried to call me a couple of times now this morning, but I'm too scared to talk to them currently after her mother ripped into me over it already and all the yelling that went on when the situation broke out. I just want to run away from it all, and haven't left my room outside of locking the house up when she left. So...AITA? Did I take it too far? I don't even know how to handle this going forward in all honestly it all feels so surreal.