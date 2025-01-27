'AITA for visiting my ex in jail against the wishes of my girlfriend?' MAJOR UPDATE

"AITA for visiting my ex in jail against the wishes of my girlfriend?"

I live with my girlfriend Molly and have done for the past two years. I love her and since we're both financially stable we're thinking of starting a family together. My ex girlfriend Amy is locked up. She worked in finance, pretty high up, already earning great money but got involved in an illegal scheme to make ''easy money."

Everyone involved has been sentenced. I heard about this and thought it was a shame, but we haven't been together for four years so I had no reason to reach out to her. That was until I received a letter from her in the post, where she told me that all her family and friends had cut her off, and asking if I could be in contact with her purely as a friend, so she has someone she could talk to on the outside.