'AITA for walking out of my 5-year-old niece's bday party and taking her present with me?'

I 24 female, my niece 5 female, and my sister-in-law Megan 25 female Yesterday was my niece's birthday, my niece is my sister-in-law's first born, and my sister in law in currently Pregnant with her fourth child.
When I received the invention to the party there was a note asking everyone to not forget about the mommy when shopping for birthday gifts. That my niece's birthday was also meant to celebrate the woman who carried her for nine months.
I will be honest I’m not Megan's biggest fan, I’ve always found her to be a large drama queen. So when I read that I was supposed to bring her a present to her daughter's birthday party I was annoyed and knew I would be doing no such thing.
For my niece's birthday, I made her a large wool hand-crocheted blanket and matching teddy bear. When it came time to open gifts it was Megan sitting on a chair in the center of the living room with my nieces sitting on the floor next to her. Megan opened every single present even the ones meant for my niece. It was only after she was done she would hand the open present to my niece.
When it came time to open my present I watch as Megan open my gift, shuffled past the teddy bear and blanket, and proceeded to search for “her gift”. When Megan found no other present she looked up and asked me if there was another present from me in the pile, I responded “No”.
Disappointed Megan took the blanket out of the box and proceeded to ask me questions like “where did you get such a cute blanket” and “I hope you didn’t break the bank with such an extravagant present”. Her tone of voice came across as sincere but the way she stared at me across the room definitely gave me a different impression.
I responded to her questions by saying that I made the teddy bear and blanket myself and that it was no trouble for my little niece. Megan chuckles and asks me in front of the whole party if I had actually made the gifts, I responded absolutely. Megan and I go back and forth in front of everyone for a minute but Megan ends the conversation by saying I didn’t actually make the gifts
because I didn’t collect the wool for the blanket or make the buttons on the bear myself. That for something to be handmade you have to use only your hands from start to fish otherwise it doesn’t count. After my MIL pulled me aside, she was extremely upset with me for antagonizing Megan.
No one in the family likes Megan but my in-laws play nice because when they didn’t Megan and her husband moved halfway across the country, they just recently moved back to town. After my MIL thoroughly lectured me on “keeping the peace” she asked me to leave the party, go buy Megan a present, and to come back when I am ready with an apology.
Instead, I left the party and took my presents with me. All-day today I have been playing telephone with friends and relatives of Megan. All of them accusing me of ruining my niece's birthday party and telling me I’m an AH for stealing my niece's birthday presents.
Edit: My intentions for taking the present was to rewrap the gift and give it to my niece one on one so she could actually open a birthday present. After her mom opened the present she put it back in the box and back on the table she didn’t actually give the gift to my niece.