'AITA for walking out of my sister's baby gender reveal party? She freaked out about having a boy.'

"AITA for walking out of my sister's baby gender reveal party?"

My sister (37f) is expecting her first child and she decided to throw a gender reveal party to find out if they were having a boy or girl. We're not that close. She's a decade older than me (27f) and we're very different people so it's not a great combo. Plus my sister can be kind of spoiled and entitled.

But still we're family and I knew my family would expect me to be there for this occasion so we (husband was also invited) went. Some brief background...I have been pregnant four times but I have no living children. Three ended in miscarriage. One ended with my baby being stillborn. My stillborn child should be 1 now. But we don't get to see them grow up.