'AITA for walking out of my nephew's bday because my brother stole my chair?' UPDATED 2X

I don't think it's funny, I never did. My brother in law then pulled the chair out of where he'd hidden it, and when I got it back one of the legs was bent. I said it was not like this before, and how could he possibly have done this to a metal chair. He said he could fix it and tried to unbend it, but only made it worse.

The chair is pretty much unusable now because the leg is warped and I don't want to risk putting weight on it. I told my brother in law he owes me $50 for the chair because that's what I paid for it new two years ago. He got mad and kept saying it was just a stupid chair.