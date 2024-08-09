'AITA for walking out of my nephew's bday because my brother stole my chair?' UPDATED 2X

Ok hear me out. For as long as I can remember in my family, almost any time I got up from my seat someone would take it to either be funny, or to claim it as if no one was using it. And as a teenager it literally got to the point I bought my own folding chair so I could pick it up and carry it with me. If I left it where it was, someone would take it. Then get mad when I wanted it back.
As an example, on a holiday last year I got up from my chair for a moment to help with something and came back to find a kid in it. And then the family berating me for wanting them to move. But I tell them that when a man owns and brings his own chair, they expect to be able to use it. I own a very nice folding chair that's comfortable and easily portable.
And I pretty much bring it to any family events because people are always scrambling for chairs. Well the other day I went to a birthday party for my nephew. And like always I brought my own chair. But at some point I had to use the bathroom. When I came back my chair was gone. And everyone acted like they didn't know where it was. I said they had one minute to return it or I was leaving.
They laughed at first, but then realized I was serious as I started going for the door. Everybody told me to just calm down, and it was just a joke. I said I don't care if they think I'm a stick in the mud. I wouldn't be bringing my own chair all the time if other people weren't always taking my seat when I get up.
I don't think it's funny, I never did. My brother in law then pulled the chair out of where he'd hidden it, and when I got it back one of the legs was bent. I said it was not like this before, and how could he possibly have done this to a metal chair. He said he could fix it and tried to unbend it, but only made it worse.
The chair is pretty much unusable now because the leg is warped and I don't want to risk putting weight on it. I told my brother in law he owes me $50 for the chair because that's what I paid for it new two years ago. He got mad and kept saying it was just a stupid chair.
I said it was my stupid chair, and this wouldn't have happened if he wasn't so immature that he and everyone else had to mess with me for years about where I sit. Then I took my now messed up chair and walked out. My family has been blowing my phone up saying that it's just a chair and to let it go. But I still want my brother to pay me back for it. AITA?
harpejjist said:
They bully you for years, constantly conspire as a group to prevent you from sitting, hide and break your property and insult and gaslight you when you attempt to set the smallest boundary. Am I missing anything?
I would suggest not attending these get togethers anymore. They can play musical chairs without you. Seriously what do you actually get out of going to these things that is worth putting up with the bullying? NTA.
CeceWithTheJD said:
Definitely NTA. What your brother did is rude, and he ruined your chair - that you have to bring because of how inconsiderate and rude everyone is all the time. I’d see these people as little as possible.
Quiet-Essay-9268 said:
A joke is only funny when both parties are laughing. This has never been a joke -- just a stupid 'gotcha' that your family continues to play. Tell our brother in law 'play stupid games, win stupid prizes'. His prize is to pay for a new chair.
Pleasant_Cold said:
NTA He broke your property he should pay for it, he shouldn’t even be touching your stuff. It is also rude not to provide enough chairs for guests, you shouldn’t have to bring your own chair.
Last night I sent a mass text out to my family that I will not be going to any family function no matter how important it is until they make this right by promising not to screw with me anymore, and repay me for the chair. They've mostly gone quiet now. But I can wait. I've got all the time in the world for them to realize I'm serious.
I wasn't gonna come back here again. To be honest I'd completely forgotten I made this account. I only got back in because I'd written down the password and left it in my desk. I was listening to Reddit videos on youtube a couple weeks ago when I suddenly heard my old AITA post. So I thought I'd give an update.
Well things escalated a lot after I made that post because I linked it to my parents and other family members after a little while. They were furious with me at first. Some even mocked me saying things like "Oh watch what you say or do around OP. He might just post about it online." But when they actually read the comments on my post when I made them, they became mortified.
My BIL did agree to pay for a new chair, and gave me the money I asked for. I bought a better folding chair than my last one, and resumed going to family functions. But whenever I was there, there was this air about some of the family members. They looked at me like I'd sucked all the fun out of the room.
My parents had stopped thinking the chair thing was funny, and even scolded a kid for taking my seat when I got up to use the bathroom. The only problem is that this kid was my nephew. And he started crying when they made him get up.
My BIL came to the boy's rescue, and my nephew ended up blurting out that his daddy told him he could do it. When I was out of the bathroom, there was a big fight about it going on. Several family members, including my sister and BIL were all yelling that it was just a damn chair. And I shouldn't be so butthurt about it.
My parents demanded to know why they were so butthurt about not being allowed to screw with me anymore. Like, what was their motivation after doing it for so long? It made no sense and wasn't funny anymore. And that's when I intervened. I told them none of this crap would have ever happened if they hadn't been so intent on messing with me when there really was no point to it.
And I only started bringing my own chair because I could never find a stable place to sit. And if they still thought they were in the right about the situation, then they were just bullies, plain and simple. And what kind of example is that to be setting for their son. My BIL raged, grabbed my new chair and hurled it through the living room bay window.
There was a bit of a pause before he realized what he'd just done, then he took off in his car and left my sister and nephew there. My parents got my sister to call him, and over the phone they threatened to go to police if he didn't pay for the damages. BIL yelled a few f-bombs until my sister took the phone back. And she said that he can either make things right, or she'll divorce him.
Well that did the trick because he came back looking like a kicked puppy with his head hanging low. He apologized to me and my parents without even looking at us, said he'd pay for the new bay window and left again. My sister said he drank himself to sleep that night.
My new chair was just fine. It took being hurled through a bay window like a champ. There was hardly a scratch on it. My brother hired a window company to come and replace the window. And they had to measure and order a new one before it could be installed. And until then the window had to be covered with plywood. It took some time, but they got the new bay window.
And it's better than the old one. Though I imagine that it was extra expensive because it's a bay window. The family was still divided about the situation for a while. Mainly BIL's parents, my uncle, and a couple cousins. They blamed me and called me obnoxious over insisting on bringing my own chair and refusing to let anyone else use it. So I compromised.
I said that if I had a good designated seat that no one will try to take away, I'll leave my chair in my car. It took two more family barbecues before they finally agreed to this. Since then I've left the chair in my car unless there really wasn't enough seating. And that's only happened once since.
The problem is though, that even though they stopped screwing with me. They were still screwing with each other until things went too far. They still liked to take each other's seats. But I guess others were following my example, because they put their feet down and demanded it stop. It's been going on for decades, and they've had enough. BIL stayed out of the fight entirely and hasn't caused any more trouble.
But for several family functions a number of people didn't bother to show up. My mother was broken up about it because she loves hosting parties. It took months, but everything more or less normalized again. But without the chair thing going on, some have resorted to other stupid pranks. Like a little device you hook to a chair that makes farts. They didn't do this to my seat, but did it to a cousin.
And said cousin got really petty at the next party and let out real farts. He said he ate a whole pack of fiber bars and had eggs for breakfast. And it was damn nasty!
Other pranks included: Hiding eating utensils, a stink bomb, hiding some sort of monster thing in the toilet, cellophane in a doorway, ripping paper when somebody bends over, messing with drinks, hiding shoes, copying outfits, a container of foam packing peanuts above a doorway, and finally the one that really infuriated my aunt and uncle when a party was held at their house.
A glitter bomb. They got the carpet professionally cleaned and billed the person who made the glitter bomb for it. So now pranks are just over. They don't want any more. I'm fine with that. But the last few family functions have been a bit dull. I think they were so used to how things were that now they're trying to find other ways to amuse themselves that don't involve cellphones.