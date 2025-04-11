'AITA for wanting a co-ed baby shower?' 'I'm not trying to sound ungrateful.'

"AITA for wanting a co-ed baby shower?"

I (32F) and my husband (35M) are expecting our first baby this September.. and let me start out by saying that I do not like showers. Or just parties in general that are focused on me. I’m not trying to sound ungrateful at all...but I’m really introverted and being forced to sit and open presents while everyone stares at me is my own personal nightmare.

I have tried to make a suggestion of doing a cute display table (I tried to suggest this for my bridal shower too) and was immediately shut down by my mother, my MIL, pretty much all of the boomer women were insistent that I MUST open presents at the shower.