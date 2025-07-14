'AITA for wanting better etiquette from my husband? He gets impatient and leaves without me.' UPDATED

"AITA for wanting better etiquette from my husband?"

My husband and I have been together for 20 or so years. He’s a genuinely good man, great husband, loving parent, loyal friend. I feel fortunate that we are still in love after all this time. We have kind of a bestie vibe going, we really like to do things together whether it’s errands, shopping, cooking, impromptu adventures.

Sometimes our teen is along with us but sometimes not as he has a growing social life. We had dinner out tonight and when our enjoyable meal was over and we had paid the check, he got up from the table and walked out, leaving me (and our leftovers) at the table. I’m always slightly slower to get up. He does this a lot and it really bothers me.