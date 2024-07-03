Girlfriend demands boyfriend block family after mother’s $2,500 deceit. AITA?

Which deeply pi$$ed us off, because obviously his Mom was lying to us. We figured she probably gambled the money, which isn’t crazy to think because of her financial history.

Long story short, this resulted in a horrible weekend where my boyfriend’s Mom, sister and Dad continued lying more and more to cover this up, his Mom throwing a fit and disowning him then regretting it and apologizing to him a million times.

The money ended up being bail for a family member but I really don’t even care what it was for at this point. I think after treating me this way and for treating him badly, they need to be cut out of his life.