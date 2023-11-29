'AITA for wanting my GF to cook for me after I gave her food poisoning?'

My gf and I have been together for 3 years and we moved in in April. She is a great cook and learned from her Italian grandma but she can make almost everything under the sun. She travelled a lot when she was younger and loves Asian food the most. I thought I was a good cook but she says my cooking is terrible.
She took over the cooking now that we live together and tried to teach me but then got impatient because she thought I wasn’t trying. I am but she gets mad when I don’t get it the first time. I don’t think she’s that great of a teacher.
She got mad because I didn’t check if my chicken was done by cutting into it and making sure it isn’t pink. I usually just poke it like she does but she insists I should cut into it because I’m not very experienced. Recently she’s wanted me to cook once a week and I’ve been trying even though it’s clearly not coming out very well.
She is a way better cook why doesn’t she just cook? She clearly enjoys it but she insists I have to learn. I can feed myself but I don’t feel the need to get as good as her. Clearly her food is better but I can survive on my cooking so it’s good enough for me.
Anyway I cooked chicken and broccoli and she ate a few pieces and then got up and cut up the chicken and it was pink. She got really angry and yelled at me for trying to give her food poisoning. It’s clearly just a mistake and I apologized but she had diarrhea for a few days and had to miss work.
Now she won’t cook for me and just cooks for herself. I usually eat out now that she doesn’t pack me Tupperware and it’s really sad because it’s one of the things I really enjoyed. Sitting down for lunch and seeing what she made for me.
I told her she is punishing me for no reason and she’s gotten mad and told me I intentionally didn’t cook the chicken right and Im always expecting her to cook like I'm a kid. Im pretty pissed by her comments and we’ve argued over it but I guess it’s her right not to cook for me.
Antique_Ad_4413 said:
Every recipe is on the internet. Every guideline on what temperature and how to cook food is on the internet. A good instant read thermometer is under 30 bucks. You gave her food poisoning and now you're mad that she doesn't want to cook for you.
You didn't get a sick because you can't cook you got a six because you didn't pay attention to what you were cooking and check to make sure it was cooked. Now she will make your lunch she will make you dinner and you will make her sick. And you're willing to go out to eat every meal instead of learning to cook for yourself. She's your girlfriend not your mommy. Yta.
daphydoods said:
Don’t you think maybe she would enjoy somebody cooking her a nice, FULLY COOKED meal THAT WILL NOT GIVE HER THE RUNS and pack her Tupperwares of yummy leftovers? YTA, obviously.
Do you even know what kind of damaged raw chicken can do to somebody? My brother got salmonella from undercooked chicken in college. He was in the hospital for a week. He couldn’t even keep water down without puking. He almost died.
You could have killed your girlfriend and your major concern is that she’s no longer cooking for you? That you don’t get your lunch packed for you every day like a child does? Jesus Christ man do you even like her?
manchambo said:
I’m going with YTA because I get a strong whiff of weaponized incompetence. How does an adult not confirm that chicken is cooked? She shouldn’t have to tell you that, but she did, and you still didn’t do it.
corgihuntress said:
It sounds like you weaponized your incompetence to try to force her to cook 7 days a week. Which means you're an ashole because if you can't bring yourself to learn well enough to cook a little bit without poisoning people, then you're not really trying, and it means that you're taking her for granted.
After all, why shouldn't she do all that work for you without a break? I mean, cooking every day of the week, all the weeks of the year... whyever would anybody object that? At least tell me that you do ALL the cleanup when she cooks, including all the dishes, putting everything away, cleaning the table and the counters? Because that's literally the least you could do to be a partner. YTA.
UrbanDryad said:
YTA. If you don't like her teaching, go learn somewhere else. She was fine with something easy like chicken and broccoli, she's not expecting you to be remotely 'good'. Just adequate. It's not a high bar.
She has expressed that being the one that does all the cooking doesn't work for her. You could have it 6 days a week by getting off your duff and learning basic fucking cooking OR you get no cool food. And if you stay stubborn long enough you might not have a gf at all.
Accomplished-Story50 said:
YTA. Sounds like weaponized incompetence to me. Cooking is a basic life skill that everyone should know how to do.