"AITA for wanting my gf to cook for me after I gave her food poisoning?"

My gf and I have been together for 3 years and we moved in in April. She is a great cook and learned from her Italian grandma but she can make almost everything under the sun. She travelled a lot when she was younger and loves Asian food the most. I thought I was a good cook but she says my cooking is terrible.

She took over the cooking now that we live together and tried to teach me but then got impatient because she thought I wasn’t trying. I am but she gets mad when I don’t get it the first time. I don’t think she’s that great of a teacher.