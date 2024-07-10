Wife angry that husband wants to deliver her baby instead of holding her hand. AITA?

As you should have a say on who you give approval of and who you feel safe operating on your body. That your husband is there as your husband only and if he can’t do that for one day then he is to be removed.

After that go to your husband and make it clear you married him the man not him the doctor. If he can’t not be a doctor for one day or put your needs and wishes when going through something traumatic and life threatening.

Then he doesn’t get to be there at all. That if he is not going to abide by you the patient and mothers wishes then you will not allow him in the delivery room at all. Why should you when he’s clearly refusing to support you and be there as your husband.