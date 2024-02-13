'AITA for wanting my husband to notice the trash is full on his own?'

But I tried asking him, and he still often forgets, procrastinates or neglects to take it out. Sometimes, when I ask him, he will take it out. I'd say its 35% of the time doing it immediately, when I have asked, 65% of the time, procrastinating... And if I don't ask, it doesn't get done by him at all.

I personally don't feel like, I need to notice it for him and ask him to do it. I do not want to have to ask him, and I have told him this. Sometimes I will gather it up and tie up the bag, thinking it will be a *hint hint*... Well this morning, he says loudly "who TF ties up the trash bag and just LEAVES IT THERE!?"