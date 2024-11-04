Father faces backlash for wanting to kick out his in-laws in order to protect paralyzed son. AITA?

I told Emily I was hesitant because her parents can be quite overbearing and don’t always respect our boundaries. She assured me it would only be for a couple of months, and they would help out with some of the household responsibilities.

To compromise, I agreed to let them stay for one month, but I emphasized that we needed to keep our routines for Noah’s sake. Well, her parents moved in last weekend, and it’s been overwhelming.

They’ve taken over the living room, leaving their things everywhere, and they often ignore our established routines with Noah. When I tried to talk to them about it, they brushed me off, saying they’re just trying to help and that I should relax.