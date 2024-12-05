'AITA for wanting my wife to leave a job she loves?'

But I keep telling her that it’s not enough money and that I want her to find a full time job with a better salary. She refuses and says that she wants to become a manager at the coffee shop instead. But the thing is that the manager position is only a $1 raise and 30 hrs a week.

It’s really not much more money. And who knows when a manager position will be open? And if they’ll wanna give it to her? But she refuses to budge. Meanwhile, all of the financial burden falls on me and she is totally okay with that. So long as she gets to have fun at work and then come home and smoke a bunch of weed, nothing else really matters to her I guess.