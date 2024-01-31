AITA for wanting to secretly DNA test my child? Plot twist: I'm the mother...

None of my children look anything alike but you can trace similarities between them. But I can't find any similarities between his demeanor or physical structure and the rest of the entire extended family.

Not eyes, not lips, not smile, not hands, not feet, not personality or anything else. Obvs this definitely happens to families but I've always wondered. And I love him insanely. Again, fast forward many, many years to today. He was just diagnosed with a heartbreaking disease.

It's something you would think would show up somewhere else in the family but no. So now I can't help wondering if he's not mine and whether I should secretly try to get a DNA test to see if he might be someone else's child to see if we can learn about other possible health issues.