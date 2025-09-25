"AITA for wanting to be a princess too?"

I (18F) was invited to go to a renaissance fair with a couple of my friends. It would be me and two other couples. Before asking me, they made sure I wouldn’t mind being the 5th wheel (which I don’t).

A few days after the couple that invited me (18F) and (18M) asked what I was thinking for my costume. I replied that I wanted to be a princess with a hennin. My friend replied that she was going to be the same thing, wearing a green dress. I said that I also wanted to be wearing green but would settle for blue since she had already decided.