'AITA for wanting to be a princess too?'

I (18F) was invited to go to a renaissance fair with a couple of my friends. It would be me and two other couples. Before asking me, they made sure I wouldn’t mind being the 5th wheel (which I don’t).
A few days after the couple that invited me (18F) and (18M) asked what I was thinking for my costume. I replied that I wanted to be a princess with a hennin. My friend replied that she was going to be the same thing, wearing a green dress. I said that I also wanted to be wearing green but would settle for blue since she had already decided.
But they were both pretty against me being a princess, even if wearing a different color, their reason being that because it was couple's costume for them (knight and princess) it would be weird if I also a princess. They also added that people wouldn’t be able to tell who was the couple between us. I feel like it’s not that serious.
We suggested other costumes (I suggested being her lady-in-waiting, but she was very against that and they suggested I be a court jester or wizard but I would really like to wear a dress/something girly).
By the end of the conversation it seemed like everyone was getting a little frustrated and my friend told me I could wear whatever I want and that it was my choice. But I’m not sure if she would still prefer me not to be a princess/be upset but me doing so. So wibta if I wore a (distinct) princess costume as well?
Fast_Ad_2232 said:
NTA. Arguing who gets to play the princess shouldn't be a thing after the age of 6. Kind of telling that she seems insecure who's going to be perceived as being with her boyfriend or not. Does she usually have jealous behaviors with you?
quincebush said:
NTA. It's a renaissance fair, it's going to be full of knights, princesses, wizards and jesters. Your friends objections to your dress are as laughable as they are ridiculous.
NekoKnightUWU said:
NTA. Go as a fairy or elf princess, or even a queen cause she ain't the boss of you, and you deserved to shine.
detail_giraffe said:
I'd be a queen or an empress. Let her be the princess if she wants that so bad.
sublime_369 said:
NTA. Honestly ask yourself if this still sounds like fun. I would probably pass in your situation.
verminiusrex said:
NTA. It's a renfaire, nobody cares. You don't have a say over their outfits, and they don't have a say over yours. Unless someone is a standout costumer, you are all going to blend with the crowd of patrons.