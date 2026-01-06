'AITA if I bring in a neighbor's package even though my girlfriend doesn't want me to?'

Hey so the situation is as follows: I (20M)live in an apartment complex where the buildings are pretty well divided up, there are four doors to a floor, each sub-section with its entrance from outside. My girlfriend(19F) and I moved in a few months back and haven’t interacted with any neighbors.
I was going upstairs when I ran into a girl that lives across from me and she said she had a package on back order and asked if I could take it in for her while she goes home for the holidays. Our complex is in a very safe neighborhood in a very safe city but anyone could still walk in and take it since the main doors to each sub section don’t have locks.
Without really thinking twice I told her I’d bring her package in, since it seemed the neighborly thing to do. Once the package arrived, I told my girlfriend I would bring it in and she told me I would not be allowed to bring it in.
Her reasoning was that we don’t know what’s in the package, we don’t know the neighbor, and we don’t know when they will be back and need the package back from us. She says that in apartment complexes, bringing in packages isn’t standard behavior. She even said she would just take it back out if I brought it in.
I tried explaining that since I told the girl I would bring in the package, I wanted to follow through. I also don’t imagine there’s anything heinous inside it, and even if there was I wouldn’t mind holding onto it for a week or two over the holidays. Am I in the wrong for wanting to bring it in even after our argument?
I am mostly worried that if I secede and leave the package in the hall that someone will steal it. I also don’t want the neighbor to think poorly of me if she comes back and the package is sitting outside even though she trusted me to bring it in. AITA if I bring in the package anyways?
Edit: we are still talking about it which is a little silly considering it’s just a package. I feel like she is getting angry at me because she is saying it will be bad for me if I bring it in, who knows what that even means. Anyways, I fear if the package isn’t in the hall she will know I brought it in. Sorry I know this isn’t the type of question you folks answer but I am truly in a dilemma here
HodorTargaryen said:
NTA. She asked, and you agreed. You would be TA if you left it outside to get stolen without letting her make other arrangements.
mraetzel said:
NTA. Is your girlfriend the jealous type? Because that’s what this really sounds like.
DifficultDog67 said:
NTA, I really don't see why your gf is making a huge deal out of this. It's not a bomb, it wont hurt anyone, so there isn't any harm in leaving it on your counter for a few days. Your gf is being irrational, it doesn't matter what's in it since it's never going to be opened by you.