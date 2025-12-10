'AITA for wanting to divorce my wife of 15 years?'

Year 5, she decided to tell me she was sorry for it all and was ready to be a wife, and again I caved. I should have prefaced this with the fact that I had horrible self esteem all throughout my childhood and young adult life. So, being with someone rather than no one seemed like the better deal.

Well, she never really turned into a wife. She put me down for years. Nothing I did was ever good enough, and she could do no wrong. After our 2nd child, her rage was at an all time high.

I quit school for a 2nd time (during Covid) to help more at home while she was pregnant, and she still found ways to accuse me of doing less even when I was putting everything into our family.