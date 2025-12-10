'AITA for wanting to divorce my wife of 15 years?'

I’ll try my best to keep this short. I (38m) have been married to my wife (37f) for 15 years. In 2011 I deployed to Afghanistan. I found out from a buddy who lived near us that she had some guys over a few different times.
So, on the rare chance I had access to a phone, I called her and confronted her about cheating. She said she did. I was planning then and there to call it quits but when I got back she convinced me she’d made a mistake, it really only happened once, and she would be an open book for anything I wanted to know.
We moved, I left the military, we started fresh. Until, two years later, I caught her messaging the guy she cheated on me with. I was gutted and angry. At the time, she was pregnant with my son. So, just leaving her at the time was out of the question. I would never abandon my kids. It was a difficult pregnancy and we almost lost him twice. I decided to stay, but my trust was very low.
Year 5, she decided to tell me she was sorry for it all and was ready to be a wife, and again I caved. I should have prefaced this with the fact that I had horrible self esteem all throughout my childhood and young adult life. So, being with someone rather than no one seemed like the better deal.
Well, she never really turned into a wife. She put me down for years. Nothing I did was ever good enough, and she could do no wrong. After our 2nd child, her rage was at an all time high.
I quit school for a 2nd time (during Covid) to help more at home while she was pregnant, and she still found ways to accuse me of doing less even when I was putting everything into our family.
Cleaning, cooking, staying up late to do feedings and diaper changes, along with being the only one working, be that at 60+ hours a week on a skeleton crew, was a huge toll. It didn’t matter though, I was routinely told I wasn’t doing enough and what I did do sucked. I was miserable for years. I’ve just been putting up with it while being mentally beaten down.
Last summer (2024), she visited her father in a different state and he gave her pain pills, which she’s had a history with. Well she came home and was having wild mood swings, threatening to kick our 17-year-old daughter out of the house, and just overall became a monster if she wasn’t one already.
CPS was called and an investigation was started on her. I was deemed primary care taker of the kids and she had to go to therapy, submit to random drug tests, and had bi weekly visits with CPS.
Fast forward to this year, and this is the first time in our whole marriage she's actually trying to be better. She’s hasn’t missed any therapy, she has less rage (it’s still bad), but she’s trying and it’s clear she is.
Three weeks ago we got into it again, she accused me of being distant. I told her I’ve always questioned the cheating while I was deployed, but if I ever brought it up she found a way to twist it into me not forgiving her and lying about forgiving her.
She confessed she did sleep with him, multiple times, the last time a month before I got home from deployment, and furthermore, he gave her the tattoo she has on her hip.
I forgave her initially years ago, nut not for this. The entire 15 year marriage was a lie. How can I forgive something that she never owned up to, but was in fact way worse and she hid for so long?
That was it for me. I’m done. I don’t want to be married anymore. I don’t know why it took me so long, but I’ve been working out, eating right, and being way better than ever for my kids after I found out.
After typing this all out it feels like a no brainer…. But I want to pose the question to the masses.. AITA for beginning the divorce process for my wife for cheating (and so much more) even if the cheating was 15 years ago?
“My wife bangs other guys, threatens our kids, has a drug problem, and treats me like trash. AITA for wanting a divorce?”
You seem pretty naive to be honest. Not sure why you would be the AH though.
No_Role_4331 (OP)
Yeah… trust me I’ve be beating myself up for years.
NTA. Please contact the National Domestic Violence website or a local Domestic Violence shelter. They offer free therapy for you and your children, along with many other services. You should file a restraining order for yourself and your daughter. Record the rage... you need evidence.
Brother, my soon to be ex wife had an emotional affair and that was enough for me to leave. She destroyed everything we had because she loved another man. If she couldn’t love and respect you enough to do what she did she doesn’t deserve you! Don’t fall for it… sorry if that is too harsh but just looking out for you.
NTA but I would highly recommend you start therapy for yourself. The fact that you’ve put up with all of this for so long, and even now are questioning whether it’s okay to divorce your wife after cheating, lying, verbal abuse, drug addiction, and even getting her kids (partially) taken away by CPS just shows you have a real problem with low self esteem.
Bruh... you should have left her 15 years ago.
Side note... why do men think divorce/separation means you're abandoning your family???
You can easily stay in the kid's life and not be with the mother. Ppl do it all the time. If you don't want to abandon your kids then don't, it's very simple. Staying is stupid. My guy, it's time to go.