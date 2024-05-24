'AITA for wanting to divorce my wife after she gave birth and I found out on Facebook?' UPDATED

We met at a section with picnic tables and picked one as far away from other people as possible to avoid them getting wrapped up in any awkwardness. She looked terrible. Haggard, stressed, and thankfully without the baby. She tried to have the big emotional chat and whatnot. I wasn't tearing up or acting like the hardened bada%@. I frankly just wanted to figure out what this was all for.

I didn't even get to ask the question before the floodgates spilled. I'm going to attempt to relay this story as best as I can because even looking back on the recording, it's a mess, but also, it's because I don't 100% believe it, so fair warning, it could all be fake.