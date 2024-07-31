'AITA for wanting to dump my fiancée because she got the ick after seeing my cry?'

LifWests writes:
My fiancée (26F) and I (26M) have been dating for 7 years, and we got engaged last month. I found out something recently, however, which makes me very sad. For some backstory, I was going through a stressful time last year with work, and I was feeling overwhelmed.
Looking back, I think I was just overreacting, but during that phase, I just didn’t know what was happening to me mentally. Then one night, I just started crying randomly for no reason. My fiancée was surprised, but she comforted me and asked me what it was about, and I told her it was life in general.
The week after I cried, I actually got a promotion at work, and I realized I was just overthinking everything and that things were actually fine. Mentally, I started feeling much better, and things were back to normal.
But I heard something last week which genuinely hurt me. My fiancée’s best friend, Ellie, also recently got engaged. Ellie is also very close friends with my sister. But my sister and my fiancée aren’t really friends or buddies. Last week, my sister called me and told me something she’d heard from Ellie which she wanted to share with me.
What happened was that Ellie and my fiancée were talking about green flags, what they love about their fiancés, and what they could potentially be better at, and my fiancée had joked about me crying last year and that she found that an ick.
Ellie found that very funny and then shared it with my sister. My sister told me she didn’t think it was funny at all but just carried on with the conversation and pretended everything was normal, but she wanted to share this with me.
I then asked my fiancée about it, and my fiancée seemed a bit nervous, but she admitted that she had said that, but that she was just joking and didn’t mean it. I told her I needed some space, and my fiancée started crying and told me she was just joking about it and that she loved that I was comfortable expressing my emotions to her.
The thing is, I don’t really believe my fiancée, and I feel really sad and hurt that she found my crying an “ick” and that she joked about it with her friend. AITAH for considering breaking up with my fiancée?
UnknownFena says:
She found it ick when you have feelings. Oh boy.
Advanced_Passage_492 says:
NTA. Guess how many times in 23 years I have joked (read mocked) my partner's honest emotions to anyone?? Never. How disloyal and disrespectful. Never mind getting the ick - what I feel when my partner opens up to me is love and warmth and intimacy.
EasilyUnimpressed says:
She needs to mature.
Odd_Task8211 says:
NTA. She has some unreasonable expectations about what is “ick” and what men can and cannot do. I wouldn’t dump her, but I also would not rush into marriage.
