'AITA for wanting to dump my fiancée because she got the ick after seeing my cry?'

But I heard something last week which genuinely hurt me. My fiancée’s best friend, Ellie, also recently got engaged. Ellie is also very close friends with my sister. But my sister and my fiancée aren’t really friends or buddies. Last week, my sister called me and told me something she’d heard from Ellie which she wanted to share with me.

What happened was that Ellie and my fiancée were talking about green flags, what they love about their fiancés, and what they could potentially be better at, and my fiancée had joked about me crying last year and that she found that an ick.