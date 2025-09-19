'AITA for wanting to leave my husband after my miscarriage?'

Anytime I asked for help it was either dismissed or turned into an argument where he’d shut me out/give me the silent treatment then have the audacity to expect intimacy later that night with no apology or accountability.

I finally got pregnant late May but lost it 6 weeks later. That experience broke me. I didn’t get out of bed for a week, I was in pain, I wasn’t feeding myself, and I was miserable. During the roughly 4 weeks I was out of work and just depressed, he didn’t do a single thing around the house, let the dishes and laundry pile up, and basically carried on as if life was fine.