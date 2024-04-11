'AITA for wanting to leave my wife if she adopts her nieces and nephew?' UPDATED

"AITA for thinking about leaving my wife because she is adopting her nieces and nephew?"

So I've known my wife for 9 years, we dated for 5, and we've been married for just under 6 months. She comes from an insanely toxic family, she was emancipated at 16 and to this day refuses to speak to any of her family. They are all addicted to meth and her sister to meth + anything she can get her hands on.

Her sister has 3 kids, ages 9 months (F), 6 years (M), and 13 years (F). My wife began taking care of these children when the first was born when she was only 7 years old because no one else would. For whatever reason CPS never took the kids away despite near constant monitoring and the last my wife knew of these kids was 3 years ago when she permanently cut her family off.