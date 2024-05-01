'AITA for threatening to sue my parents for renting out the property I inherited?' UPDATED 3X

"AITA for wanting to use my property?"

My grandmother died and left me some property. I was freshly 18 at the time of her death and so I let my parents handle most of the lawyer stuff (I know, dumb), well cut to now, I’m 22 and about to graduate college.

I got a job (related to my studies) in the same city as the property is, so I started making a pinterest board of how I’d decorate since it would be the first time I’d live in a place where I could truly make it my own. My mother who follows me saw the board and asked me about it and I told her it was for the property, since I’d be moving in as soon as I graduate. She panicked but didn’t bring it up further.