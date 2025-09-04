'AITA for warning a family?' 'The parents are still giving me death glares.'

"AITA for warning a family?"

My partner (35M) and I (21M) are on holiday in Spain at the moment, and very much enjoy snorkeling in the crystal clear waters. We went to a remote beach which has no lifeguard and is not very touristy, as the beaches where we were staying were packed and too hard to see the water.

We were swimming along the rocky coast, and the water gets quite deep quite fast, but there's very little current and it's in a bit of an alcove so it's safe for majority of swimmers. However when we were swimming we spotted, a few meters out, a giant jellyfish. We swam away from it, but then I passed a family who were English and were swimming that way with two young kids (maybe about 5 or 6?).