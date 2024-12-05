'AITA for warning my brother about his wife unprompted?' 'The kids will never love or accept her.'

Emma is jealous of the kids' mom. She's jealous the kids still love her. She still hates their mom for reasons I don't know. The kids know she hates their mom and they use it to taunt her. They tell her almost every day, if Emma is to believed, that she'll never be as good as their mom and they will never love her or accept her because she isn't good enough.

They compare Emma's cooking to their moms, they compare the way she decorates, stuff like that. I know they do it. But I also know Emma has kicked up a fuss about the kids keeping their moms things and having them in their bedrooms, as well as having photographs of her.