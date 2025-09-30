'AITA for wearing red to a friend’s wedding?'

Sarah, as it turns out, is Chinese and their wedding was a mash up of American and Chinese traditions. Don’t get me wrong Sarah looked stunning, and her dress was way more detailed than mine, but I didn’t know they were doing a mashup wedding, much less that Sarah was Chinese. Mia is a private person who doesn’t post that often and their engagement post was a black and white photo of hands!

After the ceremony Mia came up to me, quite upset, and asked where I had the audacity to wear red to a Chinese wedding. I tried to explain to her that I had no idea the wedding was gonna have Chinese elements, like the bride wearing red, much less the fact that Sarah was Chinese to begin with.