'AITA for telling my BF I don't like his music taste in front of his friends?' UPDATED

It was a quiet meal, and ride home, and he is now barely talking to me. Two of the girlfriends there said I made everything awkward, and that I was being unfair because we always made jokes with each other. AITA?

Virtual-Equivalent27 wrote:

NTA. Isn't it interesting how someone says or does something hurtful and once the other person reacts badly, they start going on about how it was just a joke and you're a bore for not getting it. Jokes are supposed to be funny. You told him several times you are not comfortable with him poking at your favourite artist.

Which is understandable. He promises he won't do it anymore and he then breaks his promise time and again. He knows how it bothers you and he just doesn't care. And the fact that you have fan accounts and tattoos inspired by your favourite artist doesn't justify him disrespecting your wishes.