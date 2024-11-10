Woman's stepmother tries to play on bride being adopted in order to play "mother" role in wedding. AITA?

When my fiancé met her he thought she was okay but, by the time the wedding was approaching, he realized she wanted to be more of a mother to him. She wanted the girls as her bridesmaids and my fiancé "her son" to walk her down the aisle. None of them wanted to do this.

After the wedding, when she wanted my fiancé to allow her to step into the role of mother for him, it grew more tense and unfriendly. My fiancé felt like she forced the issue too much.

She felt like he should have been more accepting of a second mother in his life. The tension grew when she realized she was truly not even seen as second best by him but was not seen as anything beyond his dad's wife.