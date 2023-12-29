"AITA for working with the boyfriend of my husband’s mistress for revenge?"

My (mid 30s F) husband John (mid 30s M) has been having an affair for almost 2 years! I had noticed that he was acting suspiciously about a year and a half ago. I didn’t have any proof but circumstantial evidence pointed me to his coworker Eva (early to mid 20s F).

My husband would make excuses to be at work and on his phone all the time. Other coworkers on his team were not doing the same hours. I did a little snooping and contacted Eva’s boyfriend Nick on social media and asked him if Eva was also increasing her time at work.

Nick replied that he had also noticed Eva acting suspiciously but also didn’t have solid evidence of an affair. We agreed to work together to figure out what was going on.