'AITA for working with the boyfriend of my husband’s mistress for revenge?'

My (mid 30s F) husband John (mid 30s M) has been having an affair for almost 2 years! I had noticed that he was acting suspiciously about a year and a half ago. I didn’t have any proof but circumstantial evidence pointed me to his coworker Eva (early to mid 20s F).
My husband would make excuses to be at work and on his phone all the time. Other coworkers on his team were not doing the same hours. I did a little snooping and contacted Eva’s boyfriend Nick on social media and asked him if Eva was also increasing her time at work.
Nick replied that he had also noticed Eva acting suspiciously but also didn’t have solid evidence of an affair. We agreed to work together to figure out what was going on.
Little by little, the evidence started to pile up and we were staring at an affair in the making. We made a plan to get real proof. A couple of months later, they had a work trip. Eva had packed lingerie and John had protection. That was enough proof for both of us.
Nick and I hatched a plan for revenge. Our state is no fault so an affair wouldn’t help me in the divorce. However, we knew they were using their work phones to conduct the affair.
We put together the evidence - the deleted messaging apps on their phones, the increased work hours, John volunteering Eva for a promotion, reimbursed credit card charges - and sent it to their work. John and Eva were questioned by HR and they were both asked to resign.
John and his family were deeply unhappy because I went to his work HR. He lost his job for a personal matter. He said that I should’ve confronted him before he got into an affair instead of waiting for him to trip up. He also accused me of having an emotional affair with Nick. AITA?
JuliaX1984 said:
NTA Turning people in for rules they broke while hurting you is not revenge, it's justice. Lying about them, that would have been unjustly vengeful.
redgunmetal said:
John said you should have confronted him before he got into an affair? He’s a real piece of work there blame shifting on you. NTA.
Katana1369 said:
NTA. They decided to cheat. Actions can have consequences.
SeeHearSpeak0 said:
NTA and your husband is delusional to accuse you of having an emotional affair and acting like the victim, when he cheated on you for 2 years! And he got his AP a promotion as a cherry on top. I hope you rake him over the coals.
Tinger_Tuk said:
He is the AH for saying you had an "emotional affair" for working together with Nick.
YOLO_626 said:
NTA. 2 years is a long time to cheat on your SO, this is what they get for cheating.