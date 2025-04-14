'AITA for yelling at a 19-year-old and asking for him to be fired? He teased my husband and I.' MAJOR UPDATE

"AITA for yelling at a 19-year-old and asking for him to be fired?"

I (37M) and my husband (39M) have been together 11 years. My husband owns a small bookshop and recently has hired a boy to help him. This lad (I'll call him Joe) is gay and while me and my husband very obviously have no issue with this, Joe seems to do things a lot differently to us. For context both me and my husband are Irish immigrants to London.

We grew up a 20 minutes away from each other and went to the same, very Catholic, school. We aren't exactly flamboyant or outwardly 'gay' and don't exactly do PDA since that's how we were raised. On my lunch break from work I like to visit my husband bringing him records I think he might like and his coffee. Recently however Joe has started making comments.