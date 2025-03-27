'AITA for yelling at a mom and her kid to get out of my home during our DnD night?'

A few months ago, I (28F) started a new DnD campaign and invited a few friends. One of them, “Sarah”, asked if her friend “Anne” could join. Anne is a mom who doesn’t get many chances to hang out with adults, so I agreed, even though I knew she might be flaky due to childcare responsibilities. I asked Anne if she could attend at least the first few sessions to get familiar with the game, and she agreed.

She then proceeded to cancel, mostly last minute, every proposed first session for the next two months. I told her I'm sorry but if she can't make it to the next proposed session, she won't be in long campaigns (still welcome to join one-shots). She apologized and said she'll make it.

She made it. But brought her toddler without asking.

As soon as they came the kid needed to use the bathroom. He made a mess since he can't fully use an adult toilet yet. I told Anne that's fine but asked her to clean it up. This surprised her and she started being a bit on edge.